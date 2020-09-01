IPL: Will Harbhajan join CSK in UAE?

Source:

September 01, 2020 17:30 IST

IMAGE: A source in the know of developments in Chennai Super Kings said that reports suggesting that Harbhajan Singh might pull out of the T20 league is not true. Photograph: BCCI

Amid the ongoing speculations regarding Harbhajan Singh's availability for the Indian Premier League, a source in the know of developments in Chennai Super Kings said the veteran spinner has not yet informed the franchise that he is not coming.

The source further said that reports suggesting that Harbhajan might pull out of the T20 league is not true.



"He was supposed to come here by the first week of September. He has not informed us that he is not coming. These are all rumors which we are getting that he is not coming. There is nothing official from him as of now," the source told ANI.



CSK were dealt a blow when veteran batsman Suresh Raina returned from UAE due to 'personal reasons' and will miss the 13th edition of IPL.



"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying on the franchise's official Twitter handle.



The three-time IPL champions are struggling in UAE after 13 members, including two players, tested positive for coronavirus and were isolated