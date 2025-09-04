'Our hearts ache seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab.'

'Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated.'

IMAGE: An Indian Army doctor examines a child during the ongoing rescue operation in Gurdaspur. Photograph: Indian Army X/ANI Photo

Shah Rukh Khan has extended his prayers and support to the people of Punjab, where floods have caused extensive damage. Heavy rains have submerged parts of the state, displacing thousands, damaging homes, and destroying crops.

'My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength... The spirit of Punjab shall never break... may God bless them all,' Shah Rukh posted on social media.

Alia Bhatt also shared her thoughts for those caught in the crisis, and posted, 'My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength, and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild,' she wrote.

Several celebrities, including Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra, have shown their concern over the adversity.

Sidharth Malhotra posted on X: 'Heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Praying for strength, safety and relief for all.'

Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 of the worst-hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar, working closely with NGOs and local authorities to help people on the ground.

Sanjay Dutt also expressed his support: 'The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab.'

IMAGE: AAP leader Manish Sisodia inspects the flood-affected areas in in Patti, Punjab, along with state minister Laljit Singh and MLA Harbhajan Singh. Photograph: @AAPPunjabX/ ANI Photo

On Monday, singer-actor Ammy Virk announced on Instagram that he and his team had adopted 200 homes of affected families.

'Our hearts ache seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter -- it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again,' he said.

Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi film Ikk Kudi has been postponed due to the floods in Punjab. The film, which was previously scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 19, will now be released on October 31.

'The entire team of Ikk Kudi has decided to postpone the release of the film to 31st October 2025 due to the unexpected and severe flood situation across several regions of Punjab. We feel it is our responsibility to stand with our people during these challenging times.

The Ikk Kudi movie team is in touch with various NGOs and, with God's grace, will do our best to support Punjab. WE STAND WITH PUNJAB,' read a statement on Shehnaaz's feed.

Floods in Punjab have affected 23 districts and impacted over 350,000 people.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff