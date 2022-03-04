News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hanuma Vihari wants to bat at No 3

Hanuma Vihari wants to bat at No 3

Source: ANI
March 04, 2022 18:34 IST
Hanuma Vihari

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari played a knock of 58. Photograph: BCCI

Hanuma Vihari was promoted to No 3 position, which belonged to Cheteshwar Pujara for almost ten years.

The Andhra batter capitalised on the opportunity by playing a knock of 58 and was also involved in an important 90-run partnership with Virat Kohli at the PCA IS Bindra stadium in Mohali.

 

"I would prefer batting at No 3 because that's where I bat in first-class cricket. When the ball was new it was coming onto the bat nicely," said India batter Hanuma Vihari.

Rishabh Pant played an aggressive knock of 96 of 97 balls and struck nine fours and four sixes to help India score 357/6 at stumps on Day 1.

"It was difficult to time the ball after it gets old but Rishabh is a different player. We all know how he bats and when it comes off, it's a special inning, and it was a special inning today. He ensured we crossed 350 today and we are hoping for more runs tomorrow," Hanuma Vihari praised Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari were the only two batters who managed to score half-centuries after getting a start. It was unfortunate for Pant to fall four runs short of a ton after playing such an attacking knock.

Source: ANI
