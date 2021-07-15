Hameed, Bracey in County Select XI for India warm-up tie

July 15, 2021 19:21 IST

IMAGE: Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed made his Test debut against India in 2016. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes will lead the County Select XI to play India in the upcoming warm-up match at the Emirates Riverside in Durham.

The 14-member squad includes recent Test debutant James Bracey and Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed, who made his Test debut against India in 2016.

Young Lions head coach Richard Dawson will oversee the hosts in the three-day match, starting on July 20.



The match will be played behind closed doors and will form part of India’s warm-up schedule ahead of the five-match Test series against England, starting on August 4.



The squad was selected after consulting with the first-class counties on player availability and to provide some of the high potential talent from across the county game with the opportunity to test themselves against the ICC World Test Championship finalists.



The county players will bridge into a team environment and undergo COVID-19 testing before being cleared to play in the match.



County Select XI squad: Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwell (Lancashire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).