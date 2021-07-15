News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vaughan wants change in Covid isolation laws for teams

Vaughan wants change in Covid isolation laws for teams

July 15, 2021 18:31 IST
Skipper Virat Kohli and his India teammates get ready for a training session

IMAGE: Skipper Virat Kohli and his India teammates get ready for a training session. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images

Former England captain Michael Vaughan raised concern over the upcoming five-Test series between India and England, saying a change to COVID-19-related isolation laws is the need of the hour.

 

His comments came after reports emerged that India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation since the last eight days.

"I fear for the 100 & the Indian Test series unless the isolation laws change .. we are bound to have cases as is the case with @RishabhPant17.. plus further down the line I fear the Ashes could be hugely affected with players pulling out unless bubbles/quarantine rules change!" Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

Vaughan, however, did not specify what changes he would like to see in the current quarantine rules for cricketing teams.

Pant will not travel with the Indian squad to Durham, where the Virat Kohli-led team, which was given a break after the World Test Championship against New Zealand, will play a practice match before taking on England next month.

Later in the day, reports of India's throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani also testing positive for COVID-19 also emerged.

India is scheduled to take on England in a five-match Test series, starting August 4. It will play a practice game, starting July 20, as a build-up to the high-intensity series.

The India-England showdown marks the beginning of the second cycle of the World Test Championship.

Recently, the England team too was hit by the virus and forced to field an altogether different eleven in a limited-overs’ series against Pakistan.

