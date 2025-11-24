2nd Test PIX: India collapse; SA in control on Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the second and final Test between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Monday.

IMAGE: Marco Jansen celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Dhruv Jurel during Day 3 of the second Test in Guwahati on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

India's horror showing with the bat continued as South Africa took firm control of the second and final Test in Guwahati, on Monday.



India lost three quick wickets to find themselves reeling on 102/4 in 36 overs at tea on Day 3 in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 489. They still trail the visitors by 387 runs.



Captain Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease on 6 and 0 respectively at the break.

IMAGE: Keshav Maharaj celebrates the wicket of K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal stroked a fluent half-century to give India a good start before South Africa hit back by chipping away at the wickets.



K L Rahul made 22, putting on 65 runs for the opening wicket with Jaiswal before he was caught in the slips off Keshav Maharaj.



Jaiswal brought up his fifty from 85 balls as he cut spinner Simon Harmer for two runs on the off-side in the 29th over.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

It was Harmer who got rid of Jaiswal for 58, as left-hander sliced the ball on the off-side and was brilliantly caught by Marco Jansen, who dived forward to take a superb low catch at point.



Sai Sudharsan, back at No 3, failed to make the opportunity count. He was unable to get the pull shot in the gap to be caught at midwicket off Harmer for 15, with Ryan Rickelton taking another stunning catch diving to his left.



In the very next over, Dhruv Jurel played a careless pull shot off Jansen in the final over of the session and was caught at mid-on for a duck.

IMAGE: Simon Harmer celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Sai Sudharsan. Photograph: BCCI

Pant showed intent when he got off the mark with a six off Harmer off the second ball he faced, but he will need to bat for a long time in the second session and take his team to safety.

Harmer took 2/39 in 11 overs to give South Africa the upper hand as India lost four wickets for 93 runs in 29.5 overs in the morning session.