When India Last Won A Test After Conceding 400-Plus

When India Last Won A Test After Conceding 400-Plus

REDIFF CRICKET
November 23, 2025 21:41 IST

Team India

IMAGE: India can draw inspiration from their stunning comeback in the 2016 Chennai Test against England when they triumphed despite conceding 400-plus in the first innings. Photograph: ANI Photo

India face a massive challenge ahead in the must-win second and final Test after South Africa posted 489 in their first innings on Day 2 in Guwahati on Sunday.

With captain Shubman Gill sidelined by injury, India can draw inspiration from their stunning comeback in the 2016 Chennai Test against England when they triumphed despite conceding 400-plus in the first innings.

Electing to bat in the fifth and final Test, England piled a huge 477

in their first innings. However, India responded with 759/7 declared courtesy of Karun Nair's splendid knock of 303 and a brilliant 199 from K L Rahul.

 

Having taken a huge 282-run lead, Virat Kohli-led India cleaned up England on the fifth and final day for 207 with Ravindra Jadeja picking up 7/48 in 25 overs as the hosts won by a huge margin of an innings and 75 runs.

India trail 0-1 in the two-match series after losing the first Test by 30 runs as their batters collapsed on a turning pitch in Kolkata.

