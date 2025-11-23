HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jansen breaks Viv Richards, Hayden's sixes record!

November 23, 2025 21:14 IST

Marco Jansen

IMAGE: Batting at No 9, Marco Jansen hammered seven sixes during his blistering knock of 93 from 91 balls on Day 2 of the second Test on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen smashed the records held by legends Matthew Hayden and Vivian Richards for the most sixes hit by an overseas batter in a Test innings in India during Day 2 of the second and final Test in Guwahati, on Sunday.

Batting at No 9, Jansen hammered seven sixes during his blistering knock of 93 from 91 balls, while also striking six boundaries Senuran Muthusamy stroked a composed 109 to power South Africa to a healthy 489 in their first innings.

The previous record was held jointly by Hayden (2001) and Richards (1974), both of whom hit six sixes in a Test innings against India in India.

All-rounder Jansen also equalled the record for the most sixes in a Test innings by a South African, joining AB de Villiers (vs Australia, Cape Town, 2009) and Quinton de Kock (vs West Indies, Gros Islet, 2021) with seven sixes. 

His effort gave him the second-most

sixes hit from No. 9 or lower in a Test innings, behind only Tim Southee's nine on debut against England in Napier in 2008.

Jansen also became the 11th player to be dismissed in the nervous 90s batting from No. 9 or below in Tests -- the first South African to do so, and only the second player to fall in the 90s against India in that position, after Mitchell Starc's 99 in Mohali in 2013.

 

After facing nine balls watchfully, Jansen made his intentions clear with a six off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery. He continued the same aggressive approach against India's other two spinners in Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav as well.

While Muthusamy brought up his maiden Test century, Jansen raced to his half-century from just 52 balls. He along with Muthusamy put on a 97-run partnership for the eighth wicket before the latter was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for 109.

However, Jansen kept the runs coming at a good rate with regular boundaries, taking South Africa to a healthy 489 in their first innings.

