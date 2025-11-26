'It Was A Complete Surrender By India'

'Constant changes to the playing XI, batting orders, and frequent rotations prevent stability.'

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan with Kuldeep Yadav during Day 5 of the second Test in Guwahati, November 26, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

India suffered a crushing 2-0 Test series defeat at home against South Africa after the hosts were bundled out for 140 on the final day of the second Test in Guwahati on Wednesday.



Off-spinner Simon Harmer recorded career-best figures of 6/37 even as Ravindra Jadeja offered the lone resistance with an entertaining 54 off 87 balls. No other Indian batter went past the 20-run mark in India's second innings.



India managed just 201 and 140 in their two innings in Guwahati whereas the Proteas piled up 489 and 260/5 declared.



All-rounders Washington Sundar (124 runs) and Ravindra Jadeja (105 runs) were the only Indian two batters to get past the 100-run mark in the series, with the latter and Yashasvi Jaiswal the two only host batters to hit fifties.



India's batting was a major letdown in the two Test series. The top batters all failed to fire -- K L Rahul (68 runs at an average of 17), Yashasvi Jaiswal (83 @20.75), Rishabh Pant (49 runs) Sai Sudharsan (29 runs@14.50) and Dhruv Jurel (29 runs@7.25).

Spin great Anil Kumble slammed India's poor batting performances in the series.

'It's very disappointing for India. Looking back at the four innings, the team could only bat a maximum of 83.5 overs, largely due to the resilient partnership between Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar. Today, however, it was a complete surrender,' Kumble said on JioStar's post-match show Cricket Live.



'The bowling from South Africa was excellent, and while the conditions were challenging, success required fight, adaptability, and determination. Ravindra Jadeja demonstrated this by countering the spin effectively, taking initiative and staying positive.'

Unfortunately, this pattern has repeated itself with different bowlers, teams, and slightly varying conditions. It was a tough surface with natural wear and tear to be negotiated, but India failed to cope with these challenges.'



Kumble, who was one of India's most successful coaches with a win percentage of 70 in Tests and 61 in One-Day Internationals, slammed the frequent changes in India's playing XI.



'The results, especially today's defeat to South Africa and the 3-0 loss to New Zealand, reflect broader issues beyond just outcomes. India appeared well-positioned in parts, but ultimately faltered.

'What's needed is a different mindset for Test cricket; constant changes to the playing XI, batting orders, and frequent rotations prevent stability.'



'While injuries and form dips are understandable, India must take time to deeply reflect. With the next Test only in August 2026, there is room for thoughtful discussion on the future direction of Indian Test cricket.'

Kumble called on the BCCI to have a proper plan in place to guide the team through this difficult transition period with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin giving up Test cricket in the last 12 months.



'The retirement of several key stalwarts in recent months has created a vacuum that requires clear vision and structured planning. The team needs a strong core of experienced players to support and nurture emerging talent,' Kumble said.

'Introducing too many inexperienced players simultaneously without a solid foundation won't work. A robust line-up with mostly seasoned players, complemented by one or two newcomers, is essential for sustained success.'