A New Low For India In Tests!

IMAGE: Coach Gautam Gambhir with Captain Rishabh Pant during the second Test in Guwahati. Photograph: BCCI

A dominant South Africa trounced India by 408 runs in the second and final Test in Guwahati on Wednesday to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Chasing 549 runs, India were bowled out for 140 in their second innings on Day 5. Ravindra Jadeja offered the sole resistance with an entertaining 54 but no other Indian batter went past the 20 run mark.

This is only the third series clean sweep suffered by India at home in Test cricket.

The first instance of India losing all Tests of a series at home came against South Africa in 2000 when the Proteas registered a 2-0 series win before New Zealand trounced India at home 3-0 last year.



This is South Africa's first series win in India after a long wait of 25 years.



The 408 run defeat is India's biggest defeat at home in terms of runs. Their previous biggest margin of defeat was 342 runs against Australia in Nagpur in October 2024.



The last time India suffered series defeats at home in two consecutive years was around four decades ago, when they lost 3-0 against the West Indies in 1983 followed by a 2-1 series loss against England in 1984.

This is only the third time that no Indian batter has scored a century in a home Test series -- the previous ones being against New Zealand in 1969-1970 and 1995-1996.

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate winning the second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep. Photograph: BCCI

This is the first time that India have lost five Tests at home within a span of seven games.



This is the first time in 25 years that India have lost five Tests at home in a two-season stretch.

South Africa ended their long wait for a Test series victory in India, having last triumphed here in 2000 under Hansie Cronje. This is South Africa's biggest winning margin over India in Tests.



Temba Bavuma continues his amazing record as captain in Tests, winning 11 out of 12 Tests while one finished in a draw.



Aiden Markram, who took nine catches in the Guwahati Test, created a world record for the most catches by a fielder in a Test match.