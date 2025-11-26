HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gambhir breaks silence: 'Blame lies with everyone!'

Gambhir breaks silence: 'Blame lies with everyone!'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
November 26, 2025 14:02 IST

'It is up to the BCCI to decide my future. But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for the Champions Trophy.'

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir addresses the media after the second Test and final Test against South Africa in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Under-fire India head coach Gautam Gambhir says it is up to the Board of Control for Cricket in India to decide his future after the Test series whitewash against South Africa, but he reminded everyone of the success the team has achieved during his tenure at the helm.

Gambhir was speaking after the humiliating 408-run drubbing at the hands of South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati Wednesday, which gave the visitors a 2-0 series sweep.

 

"It is up to the BCCI to decide my future. But I am the same guy who got you results in England and was coach for the Champions Trophy," said Gambhir. at the post-match press conference.

He was referring to India's title-winning run in the Champions Trophy and a gruelling 2-2 draw against the English in their own backyard earlier this year.

"The blame lies with everyone and starts with me," he conceded, in his first reactions after the 0-2 defeat.

"We need to play better. From 95/1 to 122/7 is not acceptable. You don't blame any individual or any particular shot. Blame lies with everyone. I never blamed individuals and won't do it going forward," he added.

Under Gambhir, India have lost 10 of the 18 Tests, including twin whitewashes against New Zealand last year and South Africa now, both at home.

India's defeat to South Africa at Guwahati is their largest in terms of runs in Test cricket.

Gambhir has of late attracted criticism for frequent changes in the team and his inclination to focus more on all-rounders rather than specialists in the traditional format.

"You don't need the most flamboyant and talented cricketers to play Test cricket. What we need is tough characters with limited skills. They make good Test cricketers," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
