Gujarat Titans keeper-batter Robin Minz suffers bike accident

Gujarat Titans keeper-batter Robin Minz suffers bike accident

Source: PTI
March 03, 2024 19:12 IST
IMAGE: The Titans batter suffered a bike accident. Photograph: Robin Minz/Instagram

Young wicketkeeper batter Robin Minz, who was signed by Gujarat Titans, met with a minor accident and is recuperating in a local hospital here, said Francis Minz, his father.

Minz suffered the accident on Saturday as his bike made contact with an oncoming motorcycle, making his lose control.

 

“Yes. He is fine. It is just minor bruises and nothing serious. He is recovering well,” Francis, who is working as a security guard at the Ranchi airport, told PTI.

Minz, who attracted a Rs 3.6 crore bid from the Titans, had returned to his hometown after playing in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy quarterfinal for Jharkhand against Karnataka.

The 21-year-old made a fine 137 in the match but Karnataka entered the semifinals by virtue of the first innings lead.

“We have been told that his bike has been damaged a bit but Minz is under no danger and he should be out of hospital very soon,” a JSCA official informed.

Minz was scheduled to join Titan's pre-IPL camp in Ahmedabad but now there could be a slight delay in him linking up with his teammates.

Source: PTI
