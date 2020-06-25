June 25, 1983: When India Conquered the World

June 25, 2020 10:24 IST

IMAGE: Captain Kapil Dev holds aloft the trophy after India won the World Cup in 1983. Photograph: Dave Cannon/Allsport

Thirty seven years ago this day in 1983, Indian cricket changed forever.

For half a century, the pundits had pooh-poohed Indian cricket teams as sides of no-hopers.

Never again.

The 1983 World Cup final was a battle between David and Goliath. At one end were the mighty two-time World Champions, the West Indies.

At the other, a gritty Indian side which had defied all odds to make it to the final.

When the West Indies bowled the Indians out for 183, the outcome seemed a mere formality.

How could a team which boasted batsmen like Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, Viv Richards and Clive Lloyd not win?

Balwinder Singh Sandhu set the cat among the pigeons when he took Greenidge's wicket.

Madan Lal then dismissed Viv -- skipper Kapil Dev taking a catch that still takes one's breath away -- reducing the Windies to 57/3.

The West Indians were reduced to 76/6 and India were the favourites from thereon to win the most coveted title in the cricketing universe.

The incredible Mohinder Amarnath -- Man of the Match in both the semi-final against England and final -- had last man Michael Holding leg before.

The West Indies were bowled out for 140. India won the game by 43 runs.

A triumph that will stand the test of eternity!