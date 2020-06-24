News
SEE: Ishant Sharma returns to training

By Rediff Cricket
June 24, 2020 12:30 IST
Ishant Sharma

Photograph: BCCI
 

Slowly but surely, cricketers are returning to training.

Ishant Sharma was spotted training and the India pacer posted a picture and video of training on Instagram.

'Engaging myself with positivity and practicing while maintaining social distancing', Ishant captioned the post (a mouthful, Ish!!).

Ishant Sharma

Photograph and video: Kindc ourtesy Ishant Sharma/Instagram

Ishant's next international assignment will likely be the tour of Australia in December -- that is if coronavirus beats a retreat and the BCCI and Cricket Australia decide to go ahead with the Test series.

While all professional cricketers need four to six weeks to regain match fitness, that task is tougher for bowlers who are at a bigger risk of getting injured after a long break.

The video from Ishant's training session:

 

 

Rediff Cricket
