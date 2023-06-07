'Government woke up after so many days, solution must come out'

IMAGE: Mahavir Phogat and daughter Babita had joined the BJP in 2019. Mahavir is the uncle of Vinesh Phogat who is at the forefront of the protest. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Former Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat welcomed the move by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to meet the wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh and hoped that a solution would be sought at the meeting.

Anurag Thakur invited the wrestlers to a discussion over their issues.

Bajrang Punia, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and her wrestler husband Satyawart Kadiyan, arrived at the minister's house for the meeting on Wednesday morning.

Vinesh Phogat, a prominent face of the protest, is not attending the meeting as she is in her village Balali in Haryana to attend a pre-scheduled 'panchayat'.

The wrestlers have been protesting to press their demand for action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment allegations faced by him.

"This is very good. The Government woke up after so many days and Anurag Thakur invited the wrestlers. So I would like to say that a solution must come out," said Phogat, a Dronacharya awardee and wrestling coach.

He is uncle of Vinesh Phogat.

Delhi Police is probing the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh levelled by the wrestlers on the basis of FIR lodged against him.