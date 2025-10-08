HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jadeja, Siraj soar to new heights in ICC Test rankings!

Jadeja, Siraj soar to new heights in ICC Test rankings!

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 08, 2025 14:09 IST

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's 104 not out and four wickets in the second innings in the first Test against West Indies helped him extend his lead at the top of the all-rounders' table. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's standout performance in the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad has helped him reach a career-best 25th position in the ICC men's Test batting rankings.

The previous best for the 36-year-old, who scored 104 not out in India's only innings, was the 29th position that he achieved in July this year. He is now at a career-high of 644 rating points, the ICC said in a media release on Wednesday.

Jadeja's four wickets in the second innings have also helped him extend his lead at the top of the all-rounders' table by a good 125 points over Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj continued his good work from the England tour, his figures of 4/40 and 3/31 lifting him three places to a career-best 12th position and above the 700-point mark for the first time in his career following India's victory by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad.

The other gainers from the Indian team include K L Rahul and Dhruv Jurel, who have both progressed in the batting rankings after notching centuries. Rahul has moved up four places to 35th and Jurel is up 20 places to 65th after his maiden Test century.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has gained seven places to reach 21st position after taking two wickets in the match.

There was little to cheer for the West Indies players though as no batter scored a half-century and no bowler took more than two wickets.

In the ICC men's T20I Player Rankings, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has returned to the top 10 of the batting table for the first time since February 2024 after scoring 85 in the first match and 103 not out in the third match of the series against New Zealand.

New Zealand's Tim Robinson struck an unbeaten 106 in the first match of the series at Mount Maunganui which helped him advance 58 places to joint-22nd.

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in their series in the United Arab Emirates, with Saif Hassan's unbeaten 64 in the third match helping him into the top 20 batters for the first time. Tanzid Hasan has moved up from 43rd to 37th and Parvez Hossain from 71st to 53rd.

 

Afghanistan leg-spinning all-rounder Rashid Khan's hauls of 4/18 and 2/29 in the first two matches have helped him claw back to number two in the bowling rankings, his highest position since June last year.

The bowling rankings also see Noor Ahmad (up eight places to 17th) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (up six places to 23rd) of Afghanistan progress, while Bangladesh players Tanzim Hasan Sakib (up nine places to 33rd), Shoriful Islam (up 21 places to joint-49th) and Player of the Series Nasum Ahmed (up from 131stto 44th) have all advanced.

(ICC)

REDIFF CRICKET
