Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter

June 23, 2013 was a glorious chapter when Mahendra Singh Dhoni masterfully led the Indian team to a resounding triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy.

On the 10th anniversary of the historic win, Ravindra Jadeja took to Twitter, igniting a wave of nostalgia and jubilation.

Jadeja shared a captivating picture of himself alongside the individual trophies he had earned during the final match.

Accompanied by the caption 'GOLDEN BOY #missioncompleted', Jadeja encapsulated the essence of that unforgettable day.