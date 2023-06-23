News
'GOLDEN BOY #missioncompleted'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 23, 2023 17:15 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter
 

June 23, 2013 was a glorious chapter when Mahendra Singh Dhoni masterfully led the Indian team to a resounding triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy.

On the 10th anniversary of the historic win, Ravindra Jadeja took to Twitter, igniting a wave of nostalgia and jubilation.

Jadeja shared a captivating picture of himself alongside the individual trophies he had earned during the final match.

Accompanied by the caption 'GOLDEN BOY #missioncompleted', Jadeja encapsulated the essence of that unforgettable day.

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

