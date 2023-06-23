News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pujara, Umesh dropped; Gaikwad, Jaiswal get Test call-up for WI tour

Pujara, Umesh dropped; Gaikwad, Jaiswal get Test call-up for WI tour

Last updated on: June 23, 2023 15:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ruturaj Gaikwad hits a six

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad scored heavily in IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI, on Friday, announced the Test and ODI teams for the tour of the West Indies, starting June 12.

Senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara and pace bowler Umesh Yadav were dropped from the Indian Test team.

Talented openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, as well as seamer Mukesh Kumar received their maiden call-ups to the Indian Test squad for tour of the Caribbean.

 

While pacer Mohammed Shami was rested for the series, pacer Navdeep Saini was recalled into the Test squad.

Ajinkya Rahane was named vice-captain of the Test team.

'Keeper Ishan Kishan. who was at the NCA last week, was included in both, the Test and ODI squads.

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Kuldeep Praying For?
What's Kuldeep Praying For?
Pak foreign ministry evaluating team's security at WC
Pak foreign ministry evaluating team's security at WC
The Unsung Hero Of India's '83 Triumph
The Unsung Hero Of India's '83 Triumph
Ours is partnership of this century: Modi at US Cong
Ours is partnership of this century: Modi at US Cong
Flier speaks of 'hijack' on phone, gets arrested
Flier speaks of 'hijack' on phone, gets arrested
Yogeshwar questions favouritism in wrestling trials
Yogeshwar questions favouritism in wrestling trials
Oppn leaders discuss roadmap of united anti-BJP front
Oppn leaders discuss roadmap of united anti-BJP front

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Edgbaston pitch was kryptonite for me: Anderson

Edgbaston pitch was kryptonite for me: Anderson

Ashes: Paine reckons Aus big guns need to fire soon

Ashes: Paine reckons Aus big guns need to fire soon

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances