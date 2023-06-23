Pujara, Umesh dropped; Gaikwad, Jaiswal get Test call-up for WI tour

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad scored heavily in IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI, on Friday, announced the Test and ODI teams for the tour of the West Indies, starting June 12.

Senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara and pace bowler Umesh Yadav were dropped from the Indian Test team.

Talented openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, as well as seamer Mukesh Kumar received their maiden call-ups to the Indian Test squad for tour of the Caribbean.

While pacer Mohammed Shami was rested for the series, pacer Navdeep Saini was recalled into the Test squad.

Ajinkya Rahane was named vice-captain of the Test team.

'Keeper Ishan Kishan. who was at the NCA last week, was included in both, the Test and ODI squads.

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.