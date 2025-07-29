Steyn Questions Jadeja, Sundar's Milestone Chase

IMAGE: Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja exchange words when the latter refused to shake hands and accept the England captain's offer for a draw. The match was drawn once Jadeja and Washington Sundar completed their Test tons. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Monday weighed in on the post-match drama that unfolded at Old Trafford during the final hour of the drawn fourth Test between India and England, taking a contrarian view in support of England captain Ben Stokes.

India all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar refused a handshake offer from Stokes that would have ended the match early once a result was no longer possible. Both batters were nearing personal milestones Jadeja in the 90s and Sundar in the 80s—when they opted to continue, completing unbeaten centuries shortly afterward.

The decision, while within the rules of the game, drew mixed reactions. Many defended the pair's choice to carry on batting. South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi posted on X: 'Why is there such a big deal being made about the Indians choosing not to accept the offer to end the game in a draw immediately? The offer was made. The offer was rejected, and they were fully entitled to make their choice. They got their 100s, which they worked hard for. Game over.'

Steyn, however, argued that once the draw had been secured, personal milestones should have been secondary to the spirit of the game.

'Shamo this onion has many layers to it, and each one will make someone cry. The only issue I see here is the one thing people aren’t realizing, the batters weren’t playing for 100s, they were batting for a DRAW. That was the goal. Draw the game,' Steyn wrote in reply to Shamsi.

'Once that was accomplished, and a result was out of the question a handshake was offered, that’s the gentlemanly thing to do right? It’s not then the time to realize they safe and now say no we’d prefer some free milestones… although within the rules, just seems a little, well, odd. That said, they did bat well, and maybe with the last hour approaching they should have been more aggressive in reaching those milestones, at least then, we could all agree, no team tried to out do the other in this weird situation.'

The final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will get underway on Thursday at The Oval. England continue to lead 2-1 against India.