Gill's Toss Woes Continue at Lord's

Gill's Toss Woes Continue at Lord's

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 10, 2025 16:37 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Ben Stokes calls right again, chooses to bat at Lord's. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Ben Stokes flipped the script at Lord's, choosing to bat first after winning the toss -- a departure from his decisions in the first two Tests.

India Captain Shubman Gill, who has lost all three tosses in the series so far, admitted he was uncertain about the call anyway.

'I was confused till this morning. I would have bowled first,' Gill said, pointing to expected movement in the first session.

'There's likely to be something in the pitch for the bowlers during the first session. That's what our discussion was based on -- everyone chipping in early.'

With the five match series locked at 1-1 after two pulsating contests, Lord's -- cricket's most iconic venue -- sets the stage for a potentially defining clash in this high-stakes battle between two proud Test nations.

