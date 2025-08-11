Gill Set For Another Game-Changing Role

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
By REDIFF CRICKET
August 11, 2025 05:47 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill set for major new role in Team India. Photograph: BCCI
 

Shubman Gill's rise as a leader shows no signs of slowing.

After impressing as Test captain against England, according to RevSportz, the 25 year old is now set for a major role in India's T20I setup -- likely as vice captain for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, with Suryakumar Yadav tipped to return as skipper.

Gill's recall would mark his first T20I appearance since the Sri Lanka series in July 2024, right after the T20 World Cup, where he didn't feature.

His reintegration raises a key selection question -- will he open the innings or slot in at No. 3, given the recent success of the Abhishek Sharma--Sanju Samson opening pair?

The Gujarat Titans captain bolstered his T20 credentials with remarkable consistency in the IPL -- 890 runs at a 157.80 strike rate, 426 at 147.40, and 650 at 155.88 over the past three seasons.

Gill is already India's ODI vice captain and widely seen as the heir apparent in the format, with many tipping him to lead the side at the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Reports in the Dainik Jagran newspaper suggest that the upcoming three match ODI series in Australia this October could be the swansong for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the 50 over game -- a farewell tour that would also serve as a symbolic passing of the baton to the next generation.

