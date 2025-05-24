'Better now than in eliminator': Salt on RCB's loss to SRH

'We're going to get an opportunity to pick the bones out of it and have a look at things we did well and things we didn't do so well and come back.'

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt hit four fours and five sixes in his 62 off 32 balls during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt sees a silver lining in their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. He says they rather have a loss like that in the league stage than in the IPL play-offs.

Chasing 232, the opening duo of Salt (62) and Virat Kohli (43) provided RCB a blistering start but rest of the batting faltered as the bundled out for 189 in 19.5 overs.

RCB are already through to the play-offs, and Salt said the defeat shouldn't dent their confidence.

"That's one way of looking at it. The other way of looking at it is, you don't mind having this game not in the play-offs. So, yeah, you can take it as a disappointment or you can take it for what it is," he said at the post-match press conference.

"We're qualified, we've lost a game. No one likes to lose games of cricket. I'm hating the fact we've lost, as will everybody else in an RCB shirt. You'd rather have that now than you would in an eliminator, let's say.

"So, we're going to get an opportunity to pick the bones out of it and have a look at things we did well and things we didn't do so well and come back."

Following the defeat, RCB's hopes of a top-two finish now depend on other results. Even a win in their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants will only take them to 19 points.

Salt said the team isn't overly concerned about its final league position.

"I can't sit here and tell you that we prefer to finish first, second, third or fourth. We've qualified for the play-offs, and once you're in the play-offs, you've got to go and play in a carefree manner and do what you can to win the trophy," he said.

Salt missed RCB's match against Chennai Super Kings on May 3 due to fever. The IPL was subsequently paused for a week owing to the India-Pakistan conflict, and RCB's next game against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out.

The Welshman said he is just glad to be back on the field.

"It's a funny one. Obviously, when you're ill, you sit in your bed and wonder if you're ever going to feel better again and you think about all the things that you took for granted when you were healthy.

“As a group, we've not played cricket until tonight in three weeks or so and I don't think I've played in a month, which is a long time. So, more than anything else, I'm just glad that, I'm healthy and I'm feeling good and I'm playing another game of cricket."