Patidar, Cummins fined for slow over-rate in RCB-SRH tie

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins celebrates dismissing Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya during the IPL match in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins were fined for their respective teams' slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Friday.

While Cummins was fined Rs 12 lakh, as it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct, Patidar was docked Rs 24 lakh as a member of the playing eleven of the second-time offender, RCB.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Patidar was fined Rs 24 lakhs," read a statement from the IPL.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

The IPL statement also added: "As it was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined Rs 12 Lakh."

Already assured of a play-off berth, RCB suffered a 42-run defeat to SRH in their penultimate league game.