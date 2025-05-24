HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gill named India's Test captain, Shami out of England Tests

May 24, 2025 14:26 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is India's fifth youngest Test captain. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shubman Gill was on Saturday appointed India's new Test captain while Rishabh Pant was named his deputy, starting with the five-match series in England.

The selectors decision on the team's leadership was on expected lines following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill is the fifth youngest to captain India in Test cricket. Overall, he is India's 37th Test captain.

Gill, at 25 years and 258 days, replaced the retired Rohit for the Test series in England, starting next month.

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (21 years, 77 days) is the youngest Test captain followed by Sachin Tendulkar (23 years, 169 days), Kapil Dev (24 years, 48 days), and Ravi Shastri (25 years, 229 days).

Young left-hander B Sai Sudharsan earned his maiden Test call-up.

The squad also features Karun Nair, who returns to the national set up after a long gap of eight years. A notable exclusion was pacer Mohammed Shami, who was deemed not fit enough for the long series.

"We discussed every option that was there and over the last year or so we have looked at Shubman at various times. We have taken the feedback from the dressing room. We are hopeful he is the guy. It is a high pressure job but he is a terrific player. We wish him all the best," said chief selector Ajit Agarkar after announcing the squad.

 

Agarkar claimed the seasoned Shami was dropped as he was not match fit for Test cricket.

"He wasn't going to be able to play five Tests, his workload is not where it needs to be. The medical team ruled him out. We were hoping he will be available but it is unfortunate. At the moment he is not fully fit."

From tour of Australia, Harshit Rana and Sarfaraz Khan have been dropped.

India's squad for England Tests: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain, w/k), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (w/k), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh.

Schedule: India's Test series in England:
June 20-24: 1st Test, Leeds
July 2-6: 2nd Test, Birmingham
July 10-14: 3rd Test, Lord's
July 23-27: 4th Test, Manchester
July 31-August 4: The Oval

