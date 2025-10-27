HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
South Africa announce Test squad for India tour

South Africa announce Test squad for India tour

October 27, 2025
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 27, 2025 14:33 IST

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma returns to lead the team for the two-match Test series in India, starting November 14

IMAGE: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma returns to lead the team for the two-match Test series in India, starting November 14. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa have unveiled a 15-member squad for the Test series against India commencing on November 14.

The Proteas kickstarted their ICC World Test Championship cycle against Pakistan with a 1-1 draw.

 

The reigning World Test Champions will be led by Temba Bavuma, who is back after missing the tour against Pakistan.

The Proteas have included three frontline spinners in the squad with Keshav Maharaj leading the attack, while also consisting of Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy, who was the player of the series against Pakistan.

Speaking about the squad selection, ICC quoted South Africa Head Coach Shukri Conrad as saying, "We’ve kept the bulk of the squad that competed in the two-match series against Pakistan. Those players showed real character and fought hard to come from behind and draw that series.

"We are anticipating a similar challenge in India, and many of the players who stood up in those conditions will once again be key for us.

"Pakistan was a squad effort and India will demand the same. Every player has a role to play in ensuring we remain competitive in what is always a tough place to tour."

South Africa squad for India tour:

Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

