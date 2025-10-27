Does Ziva Dhoni Want To Be A Cricketer?

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with daughter Ziva. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ziva Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is winning hearts again.

The 10 year old, who accompanied her mum Sakshi Dhoni to Haridwar recently, visited the Har Ki Pauri ghat to seek blessings from Maa Ganga. The mother-daughter duo also distributed food among devotees, a gesture that quickly caught attention online.

SEE: Ziva Dhoni reveals modest dreams. Video: Kind courtesy dhoni.cult/Instagram

During their visit, Ziva was asked by an activist about her future ambitions. Without hesitation, she replied, 'I want to become a naturalist!'

Her answer took the activist by pleasant surprise. 'It's a very unique thing for a girl of ten years. Wonderful!' he said, to which a beaming Sakshi added, 'I hope she becomes one.'

It isn't the first time Ziva has spoken of her love for nature. In an earlier interview with the Hyderabad Chronicle, Sakshi had revealed, 'Ziva is a bit of both of us. She is currently interested in becoming a naturalist and has a lot of questions about the environment and animals.'