SEE: Gayle thanks PM Modi for sending COVID vaccine to Jamaica

March 19, 2021 13:20 IST

IMAGE: West Indies batsman Chris Gayle. Photograph: BCCI

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping Jamaica by providing COVID-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

As part of the Vaccine Maitri initiative aimed to assist countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the made in India vaccines reached Jamaica last week.



"Honourable Prime Minister Modi, people of India and Government of India, I want to thank you for the donation of vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it, thank you so much. India I will be seeing you soon and thanks once again," Gayle said in a video posted on Friday by the official Twitter handle of India in Jamaica.

Earlier this week, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for sending coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica.



Jamaica had also thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines. In a tweet, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness had said, " I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support."



Last week, former West Indies cricketers Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson, Jimmy Adams, and Ramnaresh Sarwan had thanked PM Modi for helping the Caribbean countries by providing Covid-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.



In March, Antigua and Barbuda received 1,75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of which 40,000 were donated to the country under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.