HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Unofficial Test: India A dominate proceedings on Day 3

Unofficial Test: India A dominate proceedings on Day 3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 23, 2025 17:31 IST

x

Shafali

IMAGE: With Opener Shafali Verma scored a half-century to propel India A to a commanding position in the unofficial Test against Australia A in Brisbane. Photograph: BCCI

India A women survived a hundred by Sianna Ginger and Amy Edgar's four-wicket haul to take a good grip over Australia A on the penultimate day of the four-day lone unofficial Test in Brisbane on Saturday.

India A closed the day at 260 for eight, for an overall lead of 254 runs, after opener Shafali Verma (52) and middle-order batter Raghavi Bist (86) made fighting half-centuries.

Earlier, Australia, starting from overnight 158 for five, posted 305 in their first innings to take a slender lead of six runs.

Ginger, overnight 24, helped the home side recover from a shaky 158 for five, in the company of late-order batters with a gritty 103 off 138 balls.

Ginger and Nicole Faltum added 102

runs for a determined sixth wicket stand as Australia managed to overhaul India's total.

Off-spinner Edgar (4-53) kept striking at regular intervals but Shafali first and then Bist were involved in small but significant alliances to keep India going.

 

The most important among them was a 68-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Bist and Tanusree Sarkar.

Bist eventually fell to Edgar with just seven overs remaining in the day for a well-made fifty off 119 balls.

Brief scores: India A: 299 all out and 260-8 in 73 overs (Shafali Verma 52, Raghavi Bist 86; Amy Edgar 4-53) vs Australia A: 305 all out in 76.2 overs (Sianna Ginger 103, Nicole Faltum 54; Saima Thakor 3-31, Radha Yadav 2-68).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Proteas add stealth to bowling attack for Eng tour
Proteas add stealth to bowling attack for Eng tour
'Probably Samson Will Sit Out'
'Probably Samson Will Sit Out'
Zverev sharpens mind and body with aim at US Open win
Zverev sharpens mind and body with aim at US Open win
Revealed: How Rinku Singh bowled over MP Priya Saroj
Revealed: How Rinku Singh bowled over MP Priya Saroj
India can bank on Rawal's consistency at World Cup
India can bank on Rawal's consistency at World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries That Cook The Most

webstory image 2

7 Greens You Ought To Be Eating

webstory image 3

HP Expands Gaming Lineup With Omen 16 Laptop In India

VIDEOS

This Op Sindoor-Inspired Ganesha Pandal Showcases India's Military Might2:59

This Op Sindoor-Inspired Ganesha Pandal Showcases India's...

Car swept away in J-K's Kathua, rescued with crane 1:43

Car swept away in J-K's Kathua, rescued with crane

Mehreen Pirzada visits Mahakaleshwar Temple0:59

Mehreen Pirzada visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV