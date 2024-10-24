PHOTOS: Ashwin strikes twice but Conway holds firm for NZ

Images from Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Will Young after he was given out on the review, caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin snared two wickets in the first session but New Zealand negated the Indian spinners deftly on a slow and spin-friendly surface to reach 92/2 at lunch on day one of the second Test in Pune on Thursday.



Devon Conway looked assured against a three-pronged Indian spin attack to score a solid 47 not out (108 balls, 5x4s) with the dangerous Rachin Ravindra unbeaten on five at the other end.



It only took just seven overs to determine that spinners would play a key role in the game Ashwin vindicated providing the first breakthrough on his fifth ball.

IMAGE: Devon Conway plays the sweep shot. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin got drift and turn to dismiss the New Zealand captain Tom Latham (15) for the ninth time in Tests as he trapped the left-hander plumb leg before wicket.



The pair of Will Young (18) and Conway did well to keep things largely in favour of New Zealand as they adopted a slightly cautious approach during their 44-run association for the second wicket.



While Conway deployed the reverse sweep to a good effect, the right-handed Young batted fluently until he edged one down the leg side to gift Ashwin his second wicket of the session.



Young missed the glance as the ball brushed the gloves before settling into Rishabh Pant's gloves, who didn't show much interest in the catch initially.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Tom Latham. Photograph: BCCI

While the bowler was immediately up for an appeal, it was Sarfaraz Khan at short leg and Virat Kohli who convinced skipper Rohit Sharma to take a review even though Pant showed no visible interest for a catch down the leg side. Young was given out on the review as the UltraEdge confirmed that the ball had indeed brushed Young's gloves.



Soon after, a vociferous appeal for a leg-before against Conway off Ravindra Jadeja was turned down by the on-field umpire but India still chose to review it, losing one appeal in the process with the ball missing the leg stump by a big margin.

Ashwin, who sent down the majority of the 31 overs bowled in the morning session, found the outside edge off Conway's bat shortly before lunch but the ball flew wide of Rohit at slip.

IMAGE: Devon Conway bats during Day 1. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and had no hesitation in electing to bat on a dry pitch which is likely to get increasingly difficult to bat.



India made three changes their team as Mohammed Siraj, K L Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav made way for Akash Deep, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill, while the Kiwis made just one change, bringing in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santer in place of injured pacer Matt Henry.



New Zealand lead the series 1-0.