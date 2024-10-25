'Wash Can Take Over From Ashwin, Jadeja'

'He is definitely much more mature and he knows the value of his place in the Indian team, 2-3 years of not being there.'

IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates after picking up a career-best seven wicket haul in New Zealand's first innings on Day 1 of the Pune Test on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

A surprise inclusion in India's team for the second Test against New Zealand, Washington Sundar justified his inclusion with a remarkable seven wicket haul on Day 1 in Pune on Thursday.



Sundar, back in the Test team after three-and-a-half years, claimed career-best figures of 7/59 -- his maiden five wicket haul in Tests to send New Zealand crashing for 259.



The Tamil Nadu off-spinner enjoyed a dream debut during India's historical triumph in Australia in 2020-2021, where hit scored a crucial 62 in the series decider in Brisbane while picking up four wickets. He would go on to score unbeaten half-centuries (85 not and 96 not out) in his next two Tests against England in home Tests in 2021, but fell out of favour due to injuries, which also disrupted his participation in the IPL from 2021 to 2023.



This season, however, a fitter and more determined, Sundar has regained his confidence as he aims to seal a permanent place in the Test team.



After getting just two games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, Sundar performed his role to perfection as the all-rounder in the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka earlier this year.



The young all-rounder then shifted his focus on regaining his bowling form in red ball cricket as played in the First Division League in Chennai earlier this year, which proved to be the big turning point.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates Tim Southee's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

M Senthilnathan, who coaches Sundar at the MRF Pace Foundation, says his stint in the Chennai League matches has worked wonders for the spinner.



"After the IPL we have been working on his bowling as well as his batting with a view to getting back his focus to the longer version of the game (red ball cricket). We have the First Division League in Chennai, the matches are played over three days, so he played in those matches," Senthilnathan told Harish Kotian/Rediff.com.



"In T20 cricket you bowl to contain whereas in red ball cricket games you need to purchase wickets by bowling little slower, giving it a bit of air, think of deceiving the batters. Basically, it is about getting the batters out rather than looking to contain the runs. It is a completely different format.



"So he was doing all that for our team Globe Trotters sponsored by MRF, he was single-handedly winning matches for us with both bat and ball, which has given him confidence. He played four matches for us in which he took 21 wickets and bowled a lot of overs.



"He is the captain of our team as well so he took the responsibility. He got runs with the bat and bowling also he picked up wickets consistently, that's how got his confidence back for red ball cricket. Those matches helped him to get in the mode of batting for longer duration and bowling longer spells with the ball."



While the league matches in Chennai helped Washington make the transition to red ball cricket, Senthilnathan notes that it was his excellent all-round showing for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi which got him the selectors' nod for the Pune Test.

"It started from the Chennai First Division League, then moved on to Duleep Trophy and onwards to Ranji Trophy. That century (152 vs Delhi) was a crucial knock and he also picked up three wickets which was crucial in helping Tamil Nadu take the first innings lead against Delhi in Delhi.



"And especially for spinners to get wickets in India in domestic cricket is difficult. He bowled well in both the innings, he picked up six wickets in the match. He would have really enjoyed bowling long spells (43 overs in the two innings) which immediately was seen by the selectors."



He believes that the Indian team call-up came at the right time for the 25 year old, who was in excellent form going into the Test.



"It was important for the selectors and the team management to get him into the team at the right time and they did that perfectly, so the credit goes to them as well."

IMAGE: Washington Sundar played his first Test match after three-and-a- half years. Photograph: BCCI

Washington's seven wicket haul in Pune included five bowled dismissals as the off-spinner persisted on the line on the stumps, while keeping things tight.



"He is a tall boy, he is able to extract extra bounce. When you think about a good length, you don't give the batters time to step out and hit. What has the batters got in that case? Very limited shots, either he has to slog him away or something like that. When you cut the run scoring areas or not giving runs easy, you will be successful and that is what Sundar did today.



"It is always better to attack the stumps on a pitch like this, then all possibilities are there like leg before wicket, bowled, edges and others. But if you bowl away from the line of stumps, the LBWs and bowled dismissal chances are gone. So he was very smart with his lines. I would say whatever he tried in the match today, it all came good," said Senthilnathan.



The coach believes that his ward has finally managed to break free from his injury curse and things can only get better for him from hereon.

"There was no doubting his performance, it was only because of injuries that he lost his place in the Indian team. He did well with both bat and ball (in the Australia in 2020-2021), the only thing was that the injuries kept him away from the Indian team. That period is gone now and he has come back even stronger. Hopefully his body copes with the stress and pressure, and I am sure will do well for the Indian team."



"The tough period has also taught Sundar a few lessons on how to look after his body and value his place in the team.



"He is definitely much more mature and he knows the value of his place in the Indian team, 2-3 years of not being there. He will now look to take care of his body much more. He has developed from a youngster to a responsible person now. He knows what he needs to do, to succeed at the highest level," points out Senthilnathan.



He believes that Washington is capable of taking over the reins from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the years to come.



"You talk about Ashwin and Jadeja now, maybe after a few years once they finish, this boy has to take up the spin mantle for the team. He is an all-rounder so he will do well.



"You can use him however you want, he is good with both bat and ball. He is a good fielder as well. He adds value to the team, in all three facets as a batter, bowler and fielder. That's why we call these people all-rounders, they can win matches with contributions from bat and ball at crucial junctures."



With his injury woes finally behind him along with a renewed focus on red ball cricket, Washington's dreams of becoming a key figure in India's spin department in Tests looks well within reach.