Ganguly's routine blood tests report 'satisfactory': Hospital

January 05, 2021 18:17 IST

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly is set to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday. Photograph: Files

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly's reports of routine blood tests are satisfactory and the doctors are keeping a "constant vigil" on his health situation, the Woodlands Hospital said in a medical bulletin on Tuesday afternoon.

In the bulletin, the hospital said: "Report of routine blood tests are satisfactory, Echocardiography shows preserved left ventricular function with ejection fraction of 56 percent."

Also, it said that Ganguly, who is set to be discharged on Wednesday, had an "uneventful day".

Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

Dr. Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, on Tuesday said the former captain will be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged.

The 48-year-old will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, further said Dr. Basu while informing the reporters about the health of Ganguly.