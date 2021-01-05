BCCI pays tribute to 'bravest batsmen' MAK Pataudi

Source:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday, paid tribute to former skipper Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi on his 80th birth anniversary.

The apex body of cricket in India posted Pataudi's pictures in whites and remembered the 'bravest batsmen' to have ever played the game of cricket.

"Remembering MAK Pataudi - former India captain and one of the bravest batsmen to have ever played the game - on his 80th birth anniversary," BCCI tweeted.

Pataudi had lost his right eye in a car accident and played most of the games without vision in his right eye. The right-handed batsman featured in 46 Test matches for India. He scored 2793 runs at an average of 34.91 with six hundred and 16 half-centuries. He led India in 40 of 46 Tests he played and won 9 of them.