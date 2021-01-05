News
BCCI pays tribute to 'bravest batsmen' MAK Pataudi

BCCI pays tribute to 'bravest batsmen' MAK Pataudi

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 05, 2021 11:08 IST
MAK Pataudi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, BCCI/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday, paid tribute to former skipper Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi on his 80th birth anniversary.

 

The apex body of cricket in India posted Pataudi's pictures in whites and remembered the 'bravest batsmen' to have ever played the game of cricket.

"Remembering MAK Pataudi - former India captain and one of the bravest batsmen to have ever played the game - on his 80th birth anniversary," BCCI tweeted.

Pataudi had lost his right eye in a car accident and played most of the games without vision in his right eye. The right-handed batsman featured in 46 Test matches for India. He scored 2793 runs at an average of 34.91 with six hundred and 16 half-centuries. He led India in 40 of 46 Tests he played and won 9 of them.

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

