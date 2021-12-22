News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Cricket Meets Bollywood

When Cricket Meets Bollywood

By Rediff Cricket
December 22, 2021 10:04 IST
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83, based on India's triumphant campaign to win the 1983 World Cup, and members of that history-making team teamed up to promote '83.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the cricket legends.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar, the first batter to score 10,000 Test runs and inarguably the finest opener of his time, with Ranveer Singh.
All photographs: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Syed Kirmani, left, and Sandeep Patil, members of the 1983 World Cup-winning side.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 

 
Rediff Cricket
