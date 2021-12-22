On This Day: Rohit Hit Joint-Fastest T20I 100

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the second T20 International against Sri Lanka in Indore, December 22, 2017. Photograph: BCCI

It was on this day in 2017 that Rohit Sharma delighted fans with his swashbuckling batting as he smashed the joint-fastest century in Twenty20 Internationals.

Rohit took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners as he hit 12 fours and 10 sixes to race his way to a century from just 35 balls -- the joint-fastest in T20Is. He was eventually dismissed for an entertaining 118 from 43 balls on a featherbed of a wicket at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Rohit, leading India in Virat Kohli's absence, matched the record set by South Africa's David Miller against Bangladesh.

Rohit, the only batsman to hit three double hundreds in the 50-over format, added 165 with K L Rahul to power India to 260/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 172 in the 18th over.