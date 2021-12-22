News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » On This Day: Rohit Hit Joint-Fastest T20I 100

On This Day: Rohit Hit Joint-Fastest T20I 100

By Rediff Cricket
December 22, 2021 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the second T20 International against Sri Lanka in Indore, December 22, 2017. Photograph: BCCI

It was on this day in 2017 that Rohit Sharma delighted fans with his swashbuckling batting as he smashed the joint-fastest century in Twenty20 Internationals.

Rohit took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners as he hit 12 fours and 10 sixes to race his way to a century from just 35 balls -- the joint-fastest in T20Is. He was eventually dismissed for an entertaining 118 from 43 balls on a featherbed of a wicket at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Rohit, leading India in Virat Kohli's absence, matched the record set by South Africa's David Miller against Bangladesh.

Rohit, the only batsman to hit three double hundreds in the 50-over format, added 165 with K L Rahul to power India to 260/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 172 in the 18th over.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'Rohit needs to be selective with his shot selection'
'Rohit needs to be selective with his shot selection'
Kohli led from the front; enjoyed under him: Rohit
Kohli led from the front; enjoyed under him: Rohit
Rohit wants India teammates to ignore outside noise
Rohit wants India teammates to ignore outside noise
Meet Mr Haqqani
Meet Mr Haqqani
Parliament adjourned sine die ahead of schedule date
Parliament adjourned sine die ahead of schedule date
Where are booster shots? Rahul questions Modi govt
Where are booster shots? Rahul questions Modi govt
Chef Ranveer Brar's Christmas Recipes
Chef Ranveer Brar's Christmas Recipes

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Will Brands Warm Up To Captain Rohit?

Will Brands Warm Up To Captain Rohit?

Rohit on why India needs Kohli, the batter and leader

Rohit on why India needs Kohli, the batter and leader

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances