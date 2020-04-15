Ganguly recalls historic Eden Gardens Test win against Australia in 2001

Source:

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh (centre) celebrates the wicket of Ricky Ponting during the third Test match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in March 2001. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Allsport

Former Indian captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday recalled the historic Test victory against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2001.

A Twitter user shared the celebratory moments in the dressing room from the 2001 Test. On that post, Ganguly commented, "What a win."

In that Test, India beat Australia by 171 runs to become the third team in the history of Test cricket to win a match after being forced to follow-on.

Australia had made 445 in their first innings, courtesy Steve Waugh's brilliant hundred.

However, it was Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh who stole the show at Kolkata with his spectacular seven wickets, including the first hat-trick in India's Test history.

In its first innings, India folded for 171 runs and were asked to follow-on by Australia.

The Sourav Ganguly-led side played cautiously in the second innings and lost three wickets for 115 runs.

India lost Ganguly in the 67th over of the innings, with the side reduced to 232/4.

Then, Rahul Dravid joined VVS Laxman in the middle. The next 104 overs were a nightmare for the Aussies as the Indian duo stitched a 376-run stand to revive the innings and helped the team stage a dramatic comeback in the match.

Dravid scored 180 runs, while Laxman slammed 281, his highest score in Test cricket.

India set Australia 384 runs wim. However, the Waugh-led side were bowled out for 212, handing India a massive win.

Harbhajan was again the pick of the Indian bowlers, scalping six wickets.

The Eden Gardens Test is best remembered for India's miraculous revival in the second innings and Laxman's knock of 281 runs, which was one of the most marvellous innings played in the modern era.

Laxman's stunning innings also halted Australia's record of 16 successive Test wins.