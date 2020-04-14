News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: How Gambhir is making most of lockdown

PIX: How Gambhir is making most of lockdown

April 14, 2020 22:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir with his pet Tyson. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir seems to be making most of the lockdown across the country.

 

The lockdown across India was extended till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and East Delhi MP Gambhir is getting to spending time with his kids at home, even though they are not letting him catch up with his sleep.

"Don't you just love when this happens!! No sleep during lockdown #NoSchool #homewithkids," Gambhir said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir with his daughters Aazeen and Anaiza. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

The former India cricketer's pet Tyson is also get some much-needed attention.

"You got what you wanted Tyson! 19 more days together!! #StayHomeStaySafe #LockdownExtended," said the Delhi left-hander.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Pakistan cricket doesn't need India to survive: PCB

Pakistan cricket doesn't need India to survive: PCB

Save the Test match: Pathan urges fans to stay home

Save the Test match: Pathan urges fans to stay home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use