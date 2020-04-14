PIX: How Gambhir is making most of lockdown

April 14, 2020 22:30 IST

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir with his pet Tyson. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir seems to be making most of the lockdown across the country.

The lockdown across India was extended till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and East Delhi MP Gambhir is getting to spending time with his kids at home, even though they are not letting him catch up with his sleep.



"Don't you just love when this happens!! No sleep during lockdown #NoSchool #homewithkids," Gambhir said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir with his daughters Aazeen and Anaiza. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/Instagram

The former India cricketer's pet Tyson is also get some much-needed attention.



"You got what you wanted Tyson! 19 more days together!! #StayHomeStaySafe #LockdownExtended," said the Delhi left-hander.