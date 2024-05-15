News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ganguly backs Pant's captaincy: 'He'll learn with time'

Ganguly backs Pant's captaincy: 'He'll learn with time'

Source: PTI
May 15, 2024 14:05 IST
Rishabh Pant is an instinctive captain, he'll get better with time: Sourav Ganguly

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant has time and again showcased his astute captaincy during the IPL, while he has also erred in his decisions a few times. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly feels Rishabh Pant is an instinctive captain and his leadership skills will refine with time and experience.

The dashing wicket-keeper batter returned to competitive cricket after a painstakingly long rehab following a horrific car crash in December 2022.

The 26-year-old resumed his duties as the Delhi Capitals captain.

"Pant is a young captain, he'll learn with time. The way he returned from injury to play a full season; we had our doubts during the off season," Ganguly told JioCinema.

"Indian players are crucial, especially since the TATA IPL shifted to 10 teams. I am very happy for him that he returned to play so well over a full season. He has all my well wishes for whatever is next," Ganguly added.

 

Pant has time and again showcased his astute captaincy during the IPL, while he has also erred in his decisions a few times.

"With time, he'll become a better captain. Nobody is a great captain from day one, but he is an instinctual captain, he makes decisions on the ground. With more time, he'll get better."

DC ended their league stage with seven wins and seven losses. Although they are still alive in the playoffs race as they have a mathematical chance, but in all probability they have all but played their last game this season.

The likes of pacers Mukesh Kumar and Rasikh Dar Salam rose to the occasion a few times this season and Ganguly was lavish in his praise for the duo.

"You've seen Rasikh's development over time. The more matches he played, the better he got. It's not easy to bowl on the Delhi wicket. This wicket is great, and the ground isn't that big, so I think for any bowler, it isn't easy to bowl here. Rasikh has improved a lot."

"Mukesh has been our best bowler this season. He bowls all the difficult overs, whether at the start or at the death. There has been no match this season where we didn't need his bowling in the death," he said.

"We knew that conceding sixes would lead to more losses, so he has consistently delivered there. Our Indian bowlers have been great this season." 

