New skipper Salima ready for European leg of Pro League after SA 'lessons'

IMAGE: The Indian women's team will begin the European leg of the Pro League in Antwerp on Wednesday. Photograph: Hockey India

Indian women's hockey team's new captain Salima Tete hopes to utilise the "valuable lessons" learnt from the recent home series against South Africa to make a fresh start in the European leg of the FIH Pro League, beginning in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday.

Under former skipper Savita Punia, India managed just two wins from eight matches in the first leg held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela to slip to sixth spot in the nine-team standings.

The midfielder from Jharkhand was handed over the captaincy baton, while Navneet Kaur was named her deputy ahead of the friendly series against South Africa at the SAI south centre in Bengaluru earlier this month. India won the series 4-2.

"As the captain of the Indian women's hockey team, it's a great honour to lead our talented squad into the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League," Salima said before leaving for Antwerp on Friday.

"We are determined to showcase our best performance and make our nation proud on the international stage. The recent series against South Africa has taught us valuable lessons, and we are eager to apply them as we face formidable opponents in Europe. With teamwork, dedication, and a fighting spirit, we aim to leave a mark in every match we play."

India will face Argentina in Antwerp on Wednesday in their first match of the European leg.

This leg of the league will unfold in Belgium and England, with Antwerp hosting the matches till May 26, while London will host the matches from June 1-9.

In the six-match friendly series against South Africa held from May 3 to 11, India won the first three games 1-0, 5-1, and 3-1 respectively.

However, the visitors mounted a strong comeback in the fourth 2-2 (2-4 SO win) and fifth 1-1 (3-1 SO win) matches.

In the final game of the series, India won 4-3 in the shootout following a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation time.

Vice-captain Navneet said she is committed to support her Salima and the team to achieve success.

"Being appointed as the vice-captain is both a privilege and a responsibility. Alongside our captain, Salima Tete, I am committed to supporting and motivating our team members to give their all in every game.

"The recent series against South Africa showcased our resilience and determination, and we carry that momentum into the upcoming challenges in Europe," she said.