Home  » Cricket » 'Game Face On' For Young Turks In Perth

'Game Face On' For Young Turks In Perth

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 18, 2024 15:34 IST
Dhruv Jurel

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel could play as a specialist batter in the first Test against Australia in Perth. Photograph: Dhruv Jurel/Instagram
 

Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep are all excited about the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

The Indian team is hoping to make it a historic hat-trick as they seek to repeat their triumphs from the previous two tours of Australia.

Even though the team is without Captain Rohit Sharma and key batter Shubman Gill ruled with injury, the Indians are confident of making a winning start in Perth.

Wicket-keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is in line to play the series opener as a specialist batter after his impressive showing for India A in the unofficial Test match against Australia A. The 23 year old played two quality knocks of 80 and 68 in a low-scoring clash at MCG.

'From setting alarms to catch India's Tests in Australia to waking up alarm-free...' an excited Jurel posted on Instagram, looking forward to his first ever Test match in Australia.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy could also make his Test debut in Perth. Photograph: Nitish Kumar Reddy/Instagram

The team management may include Nitish Kumar Reddy for the Perth Test as a seam bowling all-rounder.

Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri, who was India's head coach during their last triumph in Australia in 2020-2021, believes Reddy can play as the fourth seamer and also contribute lower down the order.

'Do they want two spinners? Do they want to risk going in with two spinners or do they want to take Nitish Reddy? Nitish Reddy will have to do a job like Shardul Thakur did as the fourth seamer. He can bat a bit, give the bowlers a little bit of respite so that they can bowl in short spells... and be someone who will have to be good for those eight to 10 overs that he bowls. So that would be my pick, seeing the conditions,' Shastri said on The ICC Review last week.

Reddy didn't make much an impression during the two matches against Australia A, with a best of 38 in four innings, while he bagged just one wicket in a total of 31 overs in the two games.

'Repping the whites. Playing for that crest. Nothing gets bigger than this,' Reddy beamed on Instagram.

Akash Deep

IMAGE: Akash Deep is in line to play as the third seamer in Perth. Photograph: Akash Deep/Instagram

With the Perth pitch expected to be lively, pacer Akash Deep could be drafted as the third seamer alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

'Game face on, time to hit the pitch,' said Akash Deep on Instagram.

