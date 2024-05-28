News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar to boost India's morale at T20 WC tie vs Pak

Tendulkar to boost India's morale at T20 WC tie vs Pak

Source: PTI
May 28, 2024 23:01 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar is associated with a brand that is one of the key sponsors of the global body. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will have a very special person supporting them as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar is expected to be present during their marquee T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9.

According to a source close to ICC, 51-year-old Tendulkar, who is associated with a brand that is one of the key sponsors of the global body, will be in attendance at the Nassau County ground in the outskirts of New York, which is expected to be full on that particular morning.

 

"Yes, if all goes well, Sachin will be watching the match in New York and cheering the Indian team," a source working closely with the ICC told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"It is still not known if he would meet the players prior to the game or not but his mere presence in the stands will certainly be a morale booster for Rohit Sharma and his men in what will be the most important group league assignment."

Tendulkar, inarguably the greatest ever Indian cricketer to grace international cricket still tops the run-scoring charts in both Tests and ODI cricket. He has played six 50-over World Cups between 1992 and 2011.

He has earlier also been a 'Brand Ambassador' of ICC during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
