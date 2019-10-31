Gambhir wants Bangladesh T20 shifted out of 'polluted' Delhi

October 31, 2019 17:43 IST

'No match or sporting event is bigger than the people of Delhi.'

IMAGE: A security guard stands amidst smog during a practice session of Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that no match should take place in Delhi until the pollution levels are brought under control.

"No match or sporting event is bigger than the people of Delhi. I do not think any match should happen here in Delhi until the pollution level comes under control. The biggest issue that is bothering the Delhiites is about pollution," BJP MP Gambhir said.



Gambhir had challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tell the people what he has done in the last four-and-a-half years to curb pollution in the capital.



"I have challenged the CM to tell the people what he has done to control pollution," Gambhir said.



Earlier in the day, Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that Sunday's first T20 International between India and Bangladesh in Delhi will go ahead as planned.



When asked whether the match in Delhi would take place, Ganguly replied: "Yes, it will".



The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it slipped into the 'severe' category in several places across the city.



This has led many to urge the BCCI to shift the match from Delhi.



Infact, Bangladesh's batsman Liton Das was seen training in a mask at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during their practice session on Thursday.