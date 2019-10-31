WATCH: Bangladesh players practice in smog-hit Delhi

Last updated on: October 31, 2019 17:28 IST

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim walks amidst smog during a practice session at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters



Amidst growing concerns over pollution in Delhi, Bangladesh's batsman Liton Das was seen training in a mask at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during their practice session on Thursday.



Some other players including Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman were also spotted at the ground, however, they were without masks.

The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate and it has slipped into the 'severe' category in several places across the city.

VIDEO: Bangladesh Cricket Board/Twitter



This has led many to urge the BCCI to shift the match from Delhi.



Earlier in the day, Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the match in Delhi will go ahead as planned on Sunday, November 3.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's bowling coach Daniel Vettori during a practice session on Thursday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters



However, his former team-mate and current BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir said that no match should take place in the city until the pollution level comes under control.



"No match or sporting event is bigger than the people of Delhi. I do not think any match should happen here in Delhi until the pollution level comes under control. The biggest issue that is bothering the Delhites is about pollution," Gambhir said.