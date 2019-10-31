Ganguly's airport selfie takes internet by storm

October 31, 2019 14:40 IST

Overwhelmed with love and affection being showered by his fans, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, on Wednesday, said that the love of so many people makes him feel grateful.

Ganguly shared a picture of himself on Twitter in which he is at the check-in of Bengaluru airport and is surrounded by many people. "At the check-in airport of Bangalore .. the love of people makes u feel so grateful," Ganguly tweeted.

The 47-year-old had visited Bengaluru to meet National Cricket Academy's head Rahul Dravid at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to discuss the roadmap to revive the institution.

The two former Indian cricketers reviewed a road map to take the academy to a new level.

Ganguly, along with NCA officials, also visited the proposed land for building a new NCA facility in Bengaluru.