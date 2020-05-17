Gambhir slams Afridi for anti-Modi remarks

May 17, 2020 15:53 IST

Harbhajan, Yuvraj get backlash on Twitter following Afridi’s outburst against Indian forces at border.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have had a go at each other plenty of times, on and off the field, in the past. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday hit back at his favourite target former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi for his latest jibe against India PM Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces.

In a video that is making the rounds on Twitter, Afridi is seen interacting with Pakistani army officials posted at the border at POK.

“I had been meaning to meet you’ll for a while now but this pandemic that has hit the world hard, I hope the almighty keeps you’ll safe, he said before hitting out at Modi.

“But there is a bigger disease and that is in Modi’s mind, the disease of hatred. He is doing politics of religion and the pain and suffering he has brought, 2kms from here, on our Kashmiri brothers, sisters and elders. Inshallah, he willhave to pay for it here on earth as well as in purgatory. He behaves fearless but is a coward. Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces,” he added.

Gambhir, who has a long history of tussles with the former Pakistani all-rounder, took to Twitter to give a befitting reply to the ’16-year-old man’.

“Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?” Gautam Gambhir replied.

After watching Afridi’s video, netizens directed their anger at former Indian cricketers in Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh who recently donated to the former Pakistan all-rounder’s charity foundation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.