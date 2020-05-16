News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sachin's ODI double ton: Umpire afraid to give him out

Sachin's ODI double ton: Umpire afraid to give him out

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 16, 2020 22:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

’If I gave him out, I won't make it back'

Sachin Tendulkar scored runs at a brisk pace and went on to register a double century off just 147 balls

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar scored runs at a brisk pace and went on to register a double century off just 147 balls. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has claimed that umpire Ian Gould had denied him Sachin Tendulkar's wicket when the batting great was on his way to a landmark ODI double ton in 2010 fearing backlash from the Indian crowd.

Steyn said that when Tendulkar was about 10 runs short of the magical figure, he was trapped in front of the wickets, but the bowler was denied by on-field umpire Gould.

"Tendulkar scored the first double hundred in ODI cricket, and it was against us in Gwalior. And I actually remember -- I think I got him out lbw when he was about 190-odd. Ian Gould was the umpire, and he gave him not out," Steyn said during a Sky Sports Cricket Podcast with England pacer James Anderson.

 

"And I was like, 'Why, why did you give him not out!? That's so dead.' And he was like, 'Mate, look around -- if I gave him out, I won't make it back to the hotel'."

Tendulkar eventually went on to score the first double hundred in one-day internationals with his unbeaten 200, powering India to a mammoth 403 for three in the second ODI of the bilateral series.

India won the match by 153 runs after dismissing South Africa for 248 in 42.5 overs.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Lockdown files: Dhawan shows fans flute-playing skills

Lockdown files: Dhawan shows fans flute-playing skills

Kohli even better than Tendulkar, says Pietersen

Kohli even better than Tendulkar, says Pietersen

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use