IPL 2024 Auction Buzz: Who will win the bidding war?

Photograph: Kind Courtesy IPL/X

As anticipation builds for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, slated to be played between March 22 and the end of May, there's a unique twist – the scheduling will align with India's potential general elections in April-May.

IPL authorities have informed franchises that the official schedule will be finalised once the election dates are formally announced, adding an element of uncertainty to the upcoming season.

The IPL 2024 auction, set to take place in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday, marks a historic moment as it becomes the first instance of an IPL auction being conducted overseas.

With a maximum of 77 slots available, including up to 30 for overseas players, and a highest reserve price of INR 2 crore, the auction promises intriguing dynamics. Twenty-three players have opted for the highest reserve price, while thirteen are listed with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Notably, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, with an opening bid of Rs 2 crore, could be a valuable addition, albeit available only from the first week of May due to family reasons. On the other hand, England's rising star, 19-year-old leg-spin all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, has withdrawn from the auction at short notice.

As the cricketing extravaganza unfolds, key England players such as Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Chris Woakes, and Adil Rashid join the auction, adding to the international flavor. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has generously released its major white-ball players, including Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana from Chennai Super Kings, as well as Wanindu Hasranga and Dushmantha Chameera, formerly with RCB and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

However, the auction landscape isn't without withdrawals, as Bangladesh fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have opted out due to scheduled home series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in March and April. With the franchises finalizing their retained and released players by November 15, the stage is set for a dynamic IPL auction.

IPL Auction 2024: When and Where to Watch: The IPL Auction will start at 1 PM IST. It will be televised on the Star Sports Network. You can stream the auction on Jio Cinema.