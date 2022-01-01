'Gaikwad will do wonders for the Indian team'

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading scorer in the 2021 Indian Premier League, after he amassed a staggering 635 runs and played a key role in Chennai Super Kings winning the title. Photograph: BCCI

Chief selector Chetan Sharma heaped praise on in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been selected for the upcoming ODIs against South Africa, saying that the Maharashtra batter will 'do wonders' for the Indian team.

"Look, absolutely (he has) got the opportunity at the right time. He was in the T20 team and also now he is in the ODI team, wherever his place can be made, selectors are thinking he will go and do wonders for the country," Sharma said after picking the Indian team for the upcoming ODI series in South Africa, on Friday.



The Indian team will play three one-day internationals against South Africa on January 19, 21 and 23 at Paarl and Cape Town respectively.



The 24-year-old Ruturaj, who hails from Pune, was the leading scorer in the 2021 Indian Premier League, after he amassed a staggering 635 runs and played a key role in Chennai Super Kings winning the title.



According to Sharma, Ruturaj was rewarded for his stellar performance.



"We have selected him (Ruturaj). Now it is up to the (team) management to see when he can play in the XI, when he is required and how to go about the combination, these things we will coordinate.



"But, at present, he was in the T20 side also against New Zealand and he is in ODI now. He is doing well and he is rewarded for that," added Sharma, himself a former India pacer.



After his IPL high, the opener continued his dazzling form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy too and was the leading scorer there, aggregating 603 runs from five matches with 168 as his highest score.



He made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka last July at Colombo.