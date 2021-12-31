News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KL Rahul to lead India in South Africa ODI series with Rohit unfit

KL Rahul to lead India in South Africa ODI series with Rohit unfit

Last updated on: December 31, 2021 21:11 IST
Rohit deemed unfit, Bumrah named deputy

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI series in SA, KL Rahul named captain. Photograph: BCCI

India opener KL Rahul has been named captain for the three-match One-day International (ODI) series in South Africa with newly appointed skipper Rohit Sharma still unavailable due to injury, selectors said on Friday.

Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India's white-ball skipper earlier this month, picked up a hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai ahead of the South Africa tour.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be vice-captain for the series.

 

Kohli, who relinquished the Twenty20 captaincy, was removed as India's ODI skipper as well because the selectors did not want to have two different white-ball captains.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been rested while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja remain unfit.

The ODI series begins on Jan. 19 after the test series in which India lead 1-0. The second test begins on Jan. 3.

Squad: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

