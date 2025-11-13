Gaikwad shows selectors his class with ton vs SA A

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a solid 129-ball 117 in the first unofficial ODI against South Africa A, in Rajkot on Thursday . Photograph: BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad struck a fine 117 off 129 balls as India A comfortably chased down 286 to register a four-wicket win over South Africa A in the first unofficial ODI, in Rajkot on Thursday.

Out of the Indian team from both ODI and T20 format, Gaikwad anchored the run chase with his solid effort. South Africa A had done remarkably well to post 285/9 after losing half their side for 53 in the 12th over.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is trying to establish himself in the ODI setup, got rid of openers Rubin Hermann and Rivaldo Moonsamy to give India A a perfect start.

Prasidh Krishna then removed South Africa A captain Marques Ackerman to add to the visitors' misery.

However, the lower-order put up a brave fight for South Africa A with Dian Forrester (77), Delano Potgieter (90) and Bjorn Fortuin (59) taking them to a decent total with some valiant rearguard action.

In response, Gaikwad and T20 sensation Abhishek Sharma (31 off 25) shared 64 runs for the opening wicket before Tilak Varma (39) Nitish Kumar Reddy (37) and Nishant Sindhu (29 not out off 26) got the job done in 49.3 overs.

Reddy was released from the India Test squad on Wednesday to take part in the A series.