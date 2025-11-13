43-YO Anderson Signs New Lancashire Contract!

'This club has been my home since I was a teenager, and I still get the same buzz walking out at Old Trafford that I did when I made my debut.'

IMAGE: James Anderson, who turns 44 next July, made his first-class debut for Lancashire in 2002. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England's all-time highest Test wicket taker James Anderson signed a new one-year contract with Lancashire on Thursday, extending his remarkable 25-year career with the county side into the 2026 season at the age of 43.

The veteran fast bowler showed he still has plenty left in the tank during his 2025 comeback season, taking 17 wickets in six County Championship appearances at an average of 24 following his international retirement in 2024.

Anderson also made a stunning return to T20 cricket, playing his first Vitality Blast matches for more than a decade, taking 14 wickets as Lancashire Lightning reached the semifinals.

Having made more than 300 career first-class appearances, he will head into 2026 looking to add to his tally of 1,143 wickets in the format since making his first-class debut for Lancashire in 2002.

“I'm absolutely delighted to sign for another year with Lancashire. This club has been my home since I was a teenager, and I still get the same buzz walking out at Old Trafford that I did when I made my debut," Anderson said in a statement.

“I've really enjoyed my cricket this year and still feel like I've got plenty to offer. I'm as hungry as ever to perform and contribute to the team's success across both red and white-ball cricket.

“We've got a really talented squad with great ambitions and I'm looking forward to helping the group continue to develop... as we push for promotion and trophies in 2026."

With 704 Test wickets, Anderson is third on the all-time list behind only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australian Shane Warne (708), while he finished with 991 international wickets across all formats.

Anderson, who turns 44 next July, was also awarded a knighthood in April for his services to cricket while the Pavilion End at Old Trafford was renamed the James Anderson End.

“We’re thrilled that Jimmy has committed to another season with Lancashire. His performances in 2025 showed exactly why he remains one of the finest bowlers in the game - his skill and competitiveness on the field are unmatched," said Mark Chilton, Lancashire's director of cricket performance.